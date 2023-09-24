Shooting near Yokuts Valley leads to arrest of 73-year-old, Fresno County sheriff says

A 73-year-old man was released on bond early Sunday after he was arrested in a Saturday afternoon shooting near Yokuts Valley, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man, identified in jail records as John Lemon, was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm and criminal threats Saturday evening. He was arrested after a second man, reportedly in his 30s, was hit by gunfire and taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. Lemon was freed on a $35,000 bond.

The shooting reportedly took place shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday near the 44000 block of Dunlap Road. A sheriff’s spokesman said shots broke out during an altercation involving several people.