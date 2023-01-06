Editor's note: This is a developing story and more information will be published as it is received and verified. For questions, email News Director Jessica Onsurez at jonsurez@gannett.com or connect with Sun-News Reporter Justin Garcia.

LAS CRUCES – Police are responding to a shooting near Young Park and have asked the community to avoid the area.

Police investigate a reported shooting on Lees Drive on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Las Cruces.

In a news release, Las Cruces Police Department said a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Lees Drive. Police had shut down part of Lees Drive as part of the investigation, according to a social media post.

"The person or persons involved in this incident have yet to be identified," police said. "Investigators are working to verify the circumstances that led to the shooting and determine who is responsible."

“Anyone with info on this incident is asked to call police at 575-526-0795,” the department said.

Police added that the injured man's condition was unknown.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Shooting near Young Park shuts down roadway