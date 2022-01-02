Shooting in Norfolk on New Year’s Day leaves man dead

A man died at a local hospital after he was shot Saturday morning in Norfolk.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lead Street, near East Princess Anne Road.

Brione M. Green, 31, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to a news release from police.

Investigators have not released suspect information. Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com