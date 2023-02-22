Abilene police early Wednesday morning responded to a shooting reported in north-central Abilene.

A victim was found at a home in the 700 block of Forrest Avenue and taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to an incident report by the Abilene Police Department.

The shooting occurred between 2:30 and 2:55 a.m. It was reported at 3:08 a.m., according to the APD.

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects.

.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Shooting in north Abilene leaves one person wounded