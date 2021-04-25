Shooting in North Augusta injures 64-year-old woman

Apr. 25—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late Saturday night shooting that left a 64-year-old woman injured in North Augusta.

A 911 caller reported around 11:29 p.m. that gunshots had been fired and that someone was shot and injured, according to a news release. The shooting happened at 126 Free Indeed Blvd.

Responding deputies found the victim bleeding from her left arm, and Aiken County EMS took her to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment, according to police. Another person in the home was uninjured.

Witnesses told the police they heard about nine gun shots just before a sedan drove away from Free Indeed Boulevard.

The news release states that a neighbor told investigators the shooting could be related to a prior incident involving him from 2020, with no connection to the injured victim or her address.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the investigation to call 803-648-6811.

Information can also be sent anonymously through Midland Crime Stoppers, a website and mobile app.

The sheriff's office offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that will lead to an arrest.