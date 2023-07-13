Shooting in North End leaves bullet hole in front window of popular pastry shop

A shooting in Boston’s North End left a bullet hole in the front glass window of a popular bakery.

Police were called to Modern Pastry on Hanover Street in the North End just after 11 p.m. Wednesday for an apparent shooting.

Modern Pastry closes at 10 p.m. and it didn’t appear anyone was inside the shop at the time of the shooting.

Police could be seen canvassing the area, gathering evidence.

In the summertime, there are typically long lines outside the shop of people waiting to get cannolis and other pastries.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

