Shooting in north Frederick considered accidental, police say; juvenile in critical condition

Oct. 2—A shooting that injured a juvenile Saturday morning was accidental, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The injured juvenile was still in critical condition, an update from the Sheriff's Office on Facebook on Monday said.

Two other juveniles were involved in the incident, the post said. All three "were aware of the weapon," the update said.

Lt. Andy Crone, the agency's Criminal Investigations Section commander, said through Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell on Monday that the weapon in the shooting was a handgun.

He did not release any other information, including details of what happened or who was involved, since the investigation is ongoing.

There were no pending charges, he wrote, but that could change during the investigation.

Police responded to the 8000 block of Admiralty Place — near Waterside Drive and River Run Road, north of Md. 26 — around 1:43 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Police found the three juveniles, one of them critically injured.

The injured juvenile was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, the Sheriff's Office said.

