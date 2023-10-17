Shooting in North Memphis leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Smith Avenue at 5:32 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information was given.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

