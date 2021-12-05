Shooting on north side leaves one dead, one injured

One person was killed and another injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the city's north side.

Indianapolis police located the two victims, both after responding to a report of a person shot near the 800 block of Eugene Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 30th streets, at about 4:30 p.m. The surviving victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

This story will be updated.

