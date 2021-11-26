Shooting at Northeast Austin Walmart is city's 83rd homicide; suspects at large, police say

Austin Police Department

Police on Friday were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Northeast Austin earlier this week.

Police responded to the shooting Wednesday night at the Walmart at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd., near East Anderson Lane, around 10:39 p.m. after a bystander called to say that a man had been shot. The call came just minutes before the store would close for the Thanksgiving holiday.

When police arrived at the store, they found a man, whom police have not yet identified, with several gunshot wounds. Police officers tried to medically treat the man until Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

Officer Juan Asencio, a spokesperson for Austin police, said that the shooting is under investigation, and that detectives were interviewing witnesses and sifting through video footage from the Walmart security cameras.

Police have not yet determined what sparked the shooting. Multiple suspects are believed to be involved and are still at-large, police said.

“The shooting did happen in the parking lot of the Walmart and not inside,” Asencio said. “But right now, we don’t have great descriptions. But we know there was multiple suspects.”

Wednesday’s deadly shooting is Austin police’s 83rd homicide case of 2021, further adding to record number of killings. Austin’s previous record for homicides in a single year was 59 in 1984.

Austin police are asking anyone with more information about the case to call their homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

