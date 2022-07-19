Shooting in northeast Gainesville ends with adult female dead, GPD says

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that a toddler was killed.

A shooting in northeast Gainesville has left a left one person dead, the Gainesville Police Department said Tuesday.

Details of the shooting are still unknown at this time, but GPD says a female victim, age unknown at this time, was the victim of a stray bullet.

Police are investigating and plan to release more information Tuesday.

This is story is breaking and will be updated.

