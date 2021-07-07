Shooting on Norwich street startles neighbors, stirs fear for local rabbi

Jul. 7—NORWICH — Rabbi Yosef Resnick had just gotten home from a shopping trip just before 3 p.m. Tuesday and was upstairs in his new home when he heard a knock. He opened the door to find a Norwich police officer in his entryway.

The officer told Resnick that his car — a light blue Hyundai Elantra parked in his driveway near a small backyard and children's playscape — had been struck by a bullet, shattering a back window and leaving a bullet lodged in the door.

The rabbi's first thought was that his worst fear had come true and he'd been the target of an antisemitic hate crime.

"One of the first things I asked the police was 'Was I the target?'" said Resnick, who moved to Norwich to work as a rabbi at a local synagogue. "There have been so many antisemitic crimes lately, all across the country, that was my first worry."

Police, though, assured Resnick that he wasn't the bullet's intended target.

"They assured me that I was 100% not the target and that it wasn't an antisemitism incident," said Resnick, his voice shaking with emotion. He said he is always on high alert for such attacks and often asks the police to patrol the area near his new synagogue when people are gathered for services. The police, he said, always come and the extra security makes him feel safer.

But having a bullet strike so close to home shattered some of that security.

"It was all such a shock, I was relieved to hear that it wasn't intended for me or someone who lives in the neighborhood," he said. "But I just moved here and it's so close to home. My kids were just here and could've been outside. Or if I had gotten home 10 minutes later, something could have happened to me."

Police said they believe the bullet was fired by someone driving a vehicle near Cedar Street. They don't think anyone was injured in the incident, which police said happened at 2:44 p.m.

While investigating the scene, Norwich Detective Sgt. Anthony Gomes said two vehicles had been driving in the area when a person in at least one of the vehicles fired a gun at the other. Both vehicles then fled the scene.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, investigators still were canvassing the neighborhood. Police blocked off traffic along Cedar Street for over an hour as officers walked up and down the surrounding streets, peering over picket fences and scouring the grass, looking for shell casings and other evidence.

One bullet had pierced the rear passenger side door of Resnick's car and was lodged in the interior of the door. A group of at least six officers inspected the car, taking apart the interior of the door to recover the bullet. Piles of shattered glass covered Resnick's driveway and back seat.

Gomes said about 4 p.m. that police had not yet identified suspects in the shooting. He said officers were interviewing neighbors, retrieving surveillance footage from neighbors with cameras on their property, and asking members of the public to report any information they might have about the crime.

Bunny Lenington, who lives on Greene Avenue, said officers were searching her yard for shell casings. She didn't hear the shots, but came outside when she heard police sirens coming toward her house.

Jennifer Lerz and Pete Keoghan who live across the street from Lenington, said they heard six shots ring out. At first, Lerz thought they were fireworks.

"I was walking my dog inside when I heard the shots, there were at least five or six of them," she said. As she stood on the street talking to neighbors, she was still rattled by the sound.

"I am petrified of this stuff," said Lerz, who also just moved to the neighborhood a few months ago. She said that when she was 18, her boyfriend was fatally shot in Waterbury. She was immediately worried about her loved ones when she heard the shots.

"The first thing I did was call my mom and dad and sister to make sure everyone was OK," she said. Her family members, who live on Cedar Street, were all safe.

The neighbors all said they were concerned that a shooting happened so close to home, in a neighborhood they normally think of as safe.

"It just worries you when something like this happens in your own neighborhood. It sucks that it happened at all but being right here, it's just lucky that nothing happened to us," Keoghan said.

"We're a good group, we all watch out for each other and we all have cameras to keep an eye on things," said Lerz, who thinks the shots were fired by someone from outside their neighborhood. "We look out for each other, it must have been someone from somewhere else."

Police still were investigating the shooting Tuesday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich tip line or detective division at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3155.

