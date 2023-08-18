One person hospitalized in serious condition after shooting at Barney Browning Park

UPDATE: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a late night briefing on Thursday that calls came in around 7 p.m. of a person shot at at 900 Crestwood St.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

JSO said that it is unknown at this time who the suspect is or what vehicle they might have been driving.

There were people in Barney Browning Park at the time of the shooting.

Police are unsure if this was a targeted shooting or if it was random.

If anyone has information you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Original Story: There's a large police presence on the Northside at Barney Browning Park.

Sources have told Action News Jax that there was a shooting and someone was hit by gunfire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

