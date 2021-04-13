Shooting occurs near Maryland State Police barracks

The Daily Beast

Andrew Renneisen/GettyPresident Biden will announce the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan in time for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, knowledgeable sources told The Daily Beast.Biden is expected to concede that the U.S. will not meet a deadline, negotiated with the Taliban last year, for troops to leave by May 1. Instead, as U.S. diplomats attempt to cobble together a peace process between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed Afghan government, his administration is gambling that the Taliban will accept a delay of several months instead of returning to full-blown attacks on the approximately 3,500 remaining U.S. forces.Laurel Miller, a former State Department special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, expected the Taliban to accept the delay, provided they see real evidence of U.S. withdrawal coalesce imminently."If it really looks certain that the U.S. is leaving by September, and the wheels will have to be in motion quickly—it will be in the interests of the Taliban to facilitate that, and that means not attacking U.S. forces on their way out," Miller told The Daily Beast. "It's also in their interest to preserve some possibility of good-enough relations with the U.S. and the rest of the world if and when they come to power."Biden About to Make Huge, Last-Second Gamble on AfghanistanRemarking on the immediate reaction to the new withdrawal deadline, an ex-Taliban minister told The Daily Beast that the "Taliban is seriously disappointed with the U.S. for not obeying the historical Feb. 29, 2020 in which the U.S. made a clear commitment to pull out U.S. troops by the end of April 2021." He explained that "by prolonging its presence in Afghanistan, the U.S. has shattered the Taliban's trust."The ex-minister, who currently serves as a member of the Taliban military commission, asserted that "[The Taliban] is not tired of war. We have time. The U.S. should leave Afghanistan to Afghans."Meanwhile, a senior member of the Afghan presidential palace told The Daily Beast that the U.S.'s last-ditch effort to strike what he described as a "fragile deal" in the upcoming Istanbul peace talks will not be "the end of Afghan conflicts."Biden is expected to announce his decision, which follows a policy review he launched shortly after taking office, as early as Wednesday. The Washington Post first reported this story.It is unclear if the withdrawal will fully end the U.S. military presence or an exception will remain for special operations forces, U.S. airpower, surveillance activities and missions training an Afghan security apparatus constructed by the Americans. Should the administration seek that, the desired peace process will complicate a residual presence. But an administration official told the Post, "We're going to zero troops by September."Biden has sought to end the U.S.' longest overseas war, a war that he treated with skepticism and antipathy as vice president due to the U.S. inability to triumph. Last month he told ABC News it would be "tough" to withdraw by the negotiated May 1 deadline and criticized the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, brokered by the Trump administration.Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are scheduled to be in Brussels on Wednesday for discussions with NATO allies. They are expected to brief coalition partners on U.S. plans to withdraw. A desired diplomatic summit with the Afghan parties, slated for Turkey sometime in late April, has yet to coalesce.Sen. Jim Inhofe, the senior Republican on the Armed Services committee, objected to the withdrawal and called the peg to the 9/11 anniversary "political and not conditions based." Several defense reporters tweeted that a senior official told them that Biden's team determined that a "conditions-based" withdrawal, a mainstay position of three previous administrations concerning disengagement from any of the post-9/11 wars, "is a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever."Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), the only legislator to vote against the 2001 Authorization to Use Military Force, the legal wellspring of the Afghanistan war and other aspects of the post-9/11 "forever wars," praised the apparent pullout. "This is the result of decades of hard work by activists, advocates, and members of Congress committed to ending our forever wars," she said in a statement.It remains to be seen whether Republicans and hawkish Democrats on Capitol Hill will resist the withdrawal. Public opinion supports ending the war. Think tanks influential in Washington largely do not. Fears of a post-American collapse of the Afghan government and security forces, justified by Taliban military advances even after the deal and persistent security-force weaknesses, have driven elite discussion of Afghanistan since Biden took office.Read more at The Daily Beast.