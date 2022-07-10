Shooting at Ocean View gas station in Norfolk leaves 1 dead

Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Saturday night.

Dispatchers were called around 11:40 p.m. about the shooting at the Tinee Giant convenience store and Citgo gas station at 2701 E. Ocean View Ave.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

Investigators have not released information about the motive or circumstance of the shooting.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to submit an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com/1126 or by calling 1-888-562-5887.

