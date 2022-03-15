Shooting off Lorton Lick Road under investigation

Mar. 15—BLUEFIELD — An investigation was underway Monday after an argument led to a one person being shot at an apartment building near Lorton Lick Road.

Mercer County 911 was called about 2:50 p.m. after a shooting was reported at a Dogwood Hill Road apartment off Lorton Lick Road near Bluewell.

"It was a disturbance, and there was a shooting also involved, and right now it's under investigation," said the investigating officer, Senior Trooper N.C. Patton with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment. "We don't have any names at this point that we can give out because we are still conducting the investigation. There was an injury."

Patton said that he did not know the victim's condition "at this point, but it's looking good."

Going on foot and using a K-9, troopers searched the surrounding area for a weapon, according to First Sgt. C.K. McKenzie with the Princeton detachment.

The incident started as a "verbal altercation," McKenzie said. One male individual was taken into custody.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, he said. He did not know which medical facility was treating the victim.

The investigation was continuing late Monday afternoon.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

