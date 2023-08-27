Shooting in Old Town leaves man injured; one man taken into custody, police say

A shooting in downtown Wichita left a man injured and another in custody early Sunday morning.

Wichita police officers patrolling the downtown area responded to the sounds of gunfire at 1:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Mosley Avenue, Wichita Police Department spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

The shooting was reported right after bars and nightclubs in the area let out patrons for the night.

Officers found a 33-year-old Wichita man who had been shot several time in his lower body. Police also saw another man running away from the scene. Police took him into custody and identified him as 27-year-old Andres Minor of Wichita, according to Rebolledo.

EMS arrived and took the shooting victim to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the news release said.

Minor was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail shortly before 5 a.m. on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm, online jail records show.

The relationship between Minor and the victim is unknown and investigators are working to learn what happened.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.