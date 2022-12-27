Shooting at Olive Garden leads to arrest of Lexington County man, officials say

A Lexington County man was charged with multiple crimes after another man was recently shot while in the parking lot of an Olive Garden restaurant, South Carolina officials said.

Brandon Benjamin was arrested after the Dec. 23 shooting at the Olive Garden Italian Kitchen on Harbison Boulevard, the Columbia Police Department said late Monday night. That’s a popular shopping area between Exit 103 on Interstate 26 and St. Andrews Road which is densely packed with retail businesses in shopping malls and restaurants.

The 31-year-old Gaston resident was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Richland County court records show.

Benjamin is accused of shooting a female acquaintance’s male friend in the arm, police said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and a tourniquet was was applied at the scene before EMS arrived, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

Court records show Benjamin was arrested on Dec. 23, and bond was set at $250,000. He’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 2.