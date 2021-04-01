Shooting in Orange, California, leaves 4 dead, including a child

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read

Four people, including a child, were shot and killed on Wednesday evening at an office complex in Orange, California. A fifth person was injured and their condition is unknown.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who was hit, the Los Angeles Times reports. The shooter is at a local hospital in unknown condition. Law enforcement is not aware of any motive for the attack.

This is the third mass shooting to take place in the United States in two weeks, the Times reports, after the attacks at three Asian spas in the metro Atlanta area and a supermarket in Boulder. Orange is "usually quiet," Orange Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer Amat said, and the city hasn't experienced a situation of this kind "since the 1997 Caltrans shooting," when a former employee shot and killed four people at a state maintenance yard. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), whose district includes parts of Orange, tweeted that she is "deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."

