Shooting at Oregon concert sends 6 to hospital





A shooting at a concert in Oregon on Friday sent six individuals to the hospital, with one in critical condition.

Eugene Police Department Chief Chris Skinner said during a press conference the shooting occurred outside WOW Hall.

Skinner said there is believed to be one suspect, a man who was wearing a hoodie. Police are still searching for him as he fled the scene after the attack.

It is not clear what type of gun the suspect used and if this was a targeted or random shooting.

Skinner said it is "one of the highest profile shootings we've had in the city of Eugene" when asked if he would classify this as a mass shooting.

Police say they don't believe there is a risk to the community at this time, but that the suspect is still out and likely armed.

The shooting victim who was critically injured was in surgery last night, but no known fatalities were reported.

"You may have heard that there was a shooting outside the WOW Hall tonight at the 'Lil Bean + Zay Bang'* concert," WOW Hall's Board Chair Jaci Guerena and Interim Executive Director Deb Maher said in a statement. "There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known.

"We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate," they added.

Further events at the venue are canceled while the investigation continues.