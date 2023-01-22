Shooting at Orlando apartment complex raises questions about safety measures

Orlando police are working to determine who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Channel 9 spoke to a man who said he called the police shortly after shots were fired Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened on West Arlington Street.

Within the eyesight of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments was actually in another agency’s jurisdiction.

Over half a dozen Orlando police officers responded to the scene after resident Annard Smith said he heard three gunshots and ran out of his apartment.

“I didn’t know what to do, then I called the police,” Smith said.

Smith said he found a middle-aged man lying on his back in the parking lot.

OPD said firefighters were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead just after 5:30 pm on Friday.

“I wish I could have done something to help,” Smith said.

Orlando police said they detained a person of interest on the scene but have not released any information about whether that person is now facing charges.

Channel 9 learned Saturday that the apartments have residents with the Pathlight home restore program. According to their website, the apartments provide chronically homeless and disabled people with case-managed services.

Individuals who live here need a referral from the homeless services network.

Smith said he had lived there for four years, and after a few recent incidents, he wonders whether security needs a boost.

“(We need) more security, (the) gate closed, a safe refuge for the residents that belong here, and those who do not, can get their rear ends out of here,” he said.

A spokesperson for Pathlight Home said resident safety is their top priority, and they have one gated entrance in the front, and security is on the premise every evening.

In addition to asking Pathlight about security protocol, our team noticed security cameras on the property.

Channel 9 is waiting to learn whether those cameras captured anything that could be useful in this police investigation.

