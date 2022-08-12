Shooting outside 24 Hour Fitness in California leaves one dead, three wounded

One person was killed and another three were injured in a shooting sparked by a confrontation that began inside a gym in southern California.

Gunfire broke out in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness facility in Brentwood, located about 55 miles east of San Francisco, just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, a spokesperson for the Brentwood Police Department, told SF Gate.

Just prior to the deadly violence, several people became involved in an argument on or near the gym’s basketball court and then moved outside, where at least two people fired their weapons, he said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 20s dead from a fatal gunshot wound. Another three people wounded in the altercation, including at least one minor, transported themselves to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions were not clear but all are all expected to survive their injuries.

It’s not immediately clear if the victims were bystanders or involved in the shooting itself. So far, authorities have detained two suspects in connection with the violence but no arrests have been made.

O’Grodnick noted that the gym violence was an isolated incident, adding that it “was not an active shooter situation” and that there is no remaining threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting, including any video footage, have been asked to contact Detective Greene at 925-809-7797.