Shooting outside Arkansas car show leaves as many as 10 injured





Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported that a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas left up to 10 people wounded Saturday evening, according to preliminary information they said they were provided.

Just before 7:30 p.m. local time "Arkansas State Troopers of the Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division were dispatched to Dumas following an initial report of a shooting outside a local business where a car show was underway," Bill Sadler, a spokesman for ASP, said in a statement.

"Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," he continued, adding that no further information could be provided at the time.

Details regarding the motive, the identities of the victims or shooter(s) or if any arrests had been made were not immediately clear.

Dumas, Ark., is located less than 100 miles southeast of Little Rock.