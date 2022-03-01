Shooting outside Barstow bar leads to arrests, discovery of marijuana and firearms

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
A report of a shooting outside a bar in Barstow led to the arrest of one woman and four men, and the discovery of marijuana, weighing scales and firearms, police officials said.
Barstow police reported that at around 8:44 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting call at the 86ers Lounge located in the 1300 block of East Main Street.

The lounge is between Yucca and Eastgate road and near the Dollar Tree, area maps show.

Upon arrival, officers located several spent casings in the parking lot and discovered that one man had brandished a firearm at others as a second man fired several rounds from a handgun in the parking lot, the police reported.

After the incident, both men then left the area in a Dodge truck and red sedan. Officers at that time received information that the men involved in the shooting were now at Bar 66, located in the 1600 block of West Main Street.

Bar 66 is located about three miles west of 86ers, and near Avenue H, local maps show.

Multiple weapons, some stolen, discovered after shooting

Upon arrival at Bar 66, officers located the Dodge pickup and the red sedan before entering the business and detaining James Eichler, 39; Erik Riley, 41; Danielle Amoroso, 40, and 50-year-old Peter Amoroso, the police reported.

During the investigation, witnesses identified Riley as the person that fired the gunshots in the parking lot and identified Eichler as the person who brandished a firearm, the BFD said.

Officers Gemma Day and Alexander Moua obtained a search warrant for Riley’s residence and later found no firearms.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for Peter Amoroso’s vehicle and residence. They located a loaded .357 revolver in the car, which was reported stolen out of Arizona, police officials said.

Officers then searched the residence of Peter Amoroso and located a sawed-off shotgun, an AK-47 assault rifle, and a large amount of marijuana and weighing scales, authorities said.

Officers also conducted a check of Peter Amoroso’s history, and they learned that he is a felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms, according to police officials.

Officer Moua placed Peter Amoroso under arrest and booked him at the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substance while armed, the BPF reported.

Peter Amoroso was released on Saturday in lieu of an unspecified bail amount, sheriff’s booking records show.

Riley was arrested and booked at the HDDC for felon in possession of a firearm and the negligent discharge of a gun, police officials reported.

Riley remains at the HDDC, with bail set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Tuesday, booking records show.

Danielle Amoroso was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. Eichler was placed under arrest and booked at the Barstow Police Department on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, police said.

The BPD requests anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Officer Alexander Moua at (760) 256-2211 or amoua@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at (800) 79-CRIME (27469) or by visiting wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

