Shooting outside Capitol building leaves one injured; suspect still at large

Police block off the top of State Street following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

MADISON - Wisconsin State Capitol and Madison police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place half a block from the Capitol steps Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Administration, which oversees the Capitol building, said there are no plans to close the statehouse.

Shots were fired about 3:30 p.m., sending pedestrians running from the popular downtown street. Police arrived shortly after the shots were fired, closing the street and taking statements from witnesses. One person was taken away by ambulance from Michelangelo's Coffee House, the building outside which the shooting seemingly occurred.

Madison police say one person was injured in the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said police are actively looking for the person and seeking out footage from nearby businesses that may have cameras.

Barnes said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident between the victim and the shooter.

"Once we identify them, we're going to consider that person armed and dangerous," Barnes said.

Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

