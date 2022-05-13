Shooting outside Central Florida day care under investigation, police say

Groveland police said they are working an active shooting investigation Thursday night outside a Lake County day care.

It happened in the parking lot of We Are the Future Academy in the 200 block of Groveland Farms Road.

Investigators said it is believed to be an isolated incident.

All parties have been identified, and there is no immediate threat to the community, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back later for updates.

