Shooting outside Creole Lanes bowling alley in Houma leaves one injured

A shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Creole Lanes bowling alley in Houma left one person injured, authorities said today.

The shooting occurred about 11:07 p.m., a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman said today.

"He is in stable condition, not critical condition, and it appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," the spokeman said.

Other details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

