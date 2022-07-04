Shooting outside downtown Sacramento club leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police officers look over evidence markers near the scene of a fatal shooting outside a downtown Sacramento night club in the early morning hours of Monday. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

One person was killed and four wounded by gunfire in a popular night life district in downtown Sacramento early Monday morning — the second time this year that a shooting in the area claimed multiple victims.

Police received reports of the shooting about 1:50 a.m. in the area of 16th Street and L Street, not far from the state Capitol, just as patrons were leaving bars and clubs. Investigators believe the shooting took place outside on 16th Street near the Mix Downtown nightclub.

Officials have closed off J Street and L Street at 16th Street, where dozens of small blue evidence cones dotted the roads and sidewalks Monday morning.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating whether there was more than one shooter.

We are seeking assistance from the community and looking for any video evidence that may have been captured during this shooting. We have activated the below QR Code for video submittal. pic.twitter.com/KCclMRKskm — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2022

Authorities are calling on the public to submit any relevant tips and videos. A QR code, which the police department distributed on its social media channel, has been activated to submit videos.

The July 4 shooting took place not far from the site of a gang shootout where multiple gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets in the early hours of April 3. Police have said that at least five people drew weapons and opened fire, leaving six dead and 12 wounded.

Three suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the April shooting.

