Shooting outside Falls mobile home nets homeless man 18 to 40 years in prison

A man found guilty of attempted homicide in a shooting that stemmed from an argument in Falls will spend up to 40 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Thomas Zorrer, 39, was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for the February 2019 shooting, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He was found guilty at a trial in December on all charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor offenses of recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of crime.

The DA's office said Zorrer, who was homeless at the time, was staying at the victim's home on the condition he did not cause any problems or get into any arguments.

Zorrer and his then-girlfriend were staying at the home at the Bel Aire Trailer Park in the 1400 block of Bristol Pike when Zorrer pistol-whipped, then shot the victim on Feb. 21, 2019.

Zorrer and his girlfriend were arguing outside the home just before noon that day. Falls police said Zorrer was holding his girlfriend's pink pistol, which she asked to have it back.

He told his girlfriend he was not going to shoot her, but shoot her tires so she could not leave, according to court documents. The victim told Zorrer that he can not shoot the firearm anywhere near his home, and asked the two to leave, charging documents state.

The victim and Zorrer's girlfriend got belongings from the home and brought them outside, where they found Zorrer revving his girlfriend's Chevrolet Suburban. The victim believed Zorrer was doing that to intimidate him.

He put bags in the vehicle when Zorrer began arguing with him. Zorrer told him he wanted all of the things he brought to the victim's house, as well as money for groceries Zorrer purchased, according to authorities.

He then got out of the vehicle and struck the victim over the head with the gun, Falls police said. The victim urged Zorrer to fight him like "a man," and not use the gun.

"Be a man, I'll show you a man," Zorrer said before firing the gun, hitting the victim in the left ear, court documents state.

Zorrer then fled the scene as the victim went to a neighbor's home to call police.

The victim, 32, suffered severe pain from the shooting, according to authorities.

Zorrer was also sentenced to five years of probation and was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or his ex-girlfriend.

A message left for his attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

