Shooting outside Fresno home leaves man in critical condition, police say. Shooter fled

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being shot outside a southeast Fresno home, according to police.

A caller reported finding a man unconscious near a car on Liberty and Recreation avenues about 9 a.m., Fresno officer Christopher Clark said.

Police determined the victim and another person were involved in a disturbance before the gunfire rang out and the suspected shooter left the scene in a car, he said.

The victim was in critical condition after being transported by emergency responders to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Clark said investigators were working to determine the connection between the victim and the shooter.

Lane Elementary School nearby was placed on a lockdown out of precaution, but no students were hurt or in danger, he said. It was lifted before 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Officers investigate the scene of a shooting on Liberty Avenue near Chestnut and Butler avenues on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, police said.