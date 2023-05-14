Shooting outside Garden City bowling alley sends a teenage girl to the hospital

A teenager was hospitalized after she was struck by a bullet in Garden City on Saturday night.

At about 11:32 p.m., Garden City police responded to reports of a shooting outside Westy’s Garden Lanes in the 5500 block of Alworth Street, according to a Garden City Police Department news release.

Officers found a 17-year-old girl who had been “struck by gunfire” in the parking lot outside the bowling alley. She had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, police said preliminary details indicate an altercation took place in the parking lot involving several people. One person took out a handgun and began shooting, causing another person to also retrieve a handgun and begin shooting as well, according to police.

Police said their primary suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.