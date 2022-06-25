Shooting Outside Gay Club in Oslo Leaves 2 Dead

Crime scene tape

A shooting outside a gay club in Oslo, Norway, Friday night has left two people dead and around 19 wounded. It comes just a day before the city’s Pride.

The victims were shot near the London Pub, a popular gay nightclub in the city’s center, according to Sky News. The outlet reports that police arrested a suspect close to the club soon after the shootings.

London Pub calls itself the “gay headquarters since 1979,” local news NRK reports. Police told the outlet that they believe the shooting was the action of one gunman.

Those who own guns in the Scandinavian country are required to not only be licensed but to also take safety classes, according to the New York Times.

The country is known for its support of LGBTQ+ rights. Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry there since 2009. Norway placed fourth out of 49 European countries in human rights group ILGA-Europe’s annual ranking of LGBTQ+ rights across the continent.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic incident, and we are following it closely. We are in close dialogue with the police. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We will provide more information as soon as possible,” Oslo Pride said in a Facebook post.

More than ten years ago a Norwegian right-wing extremist killed almost 80 people, many of them young people, after setting off an explosion in front of the prime minister’s office in Oslo’s city center and then traveling to a youth camp and opening fire there. Eight people died in the bombing and 69 at the camp.

Last year the country banned semiautomatic weapons, which the man used in the 2011 attack.

This is a developing story...