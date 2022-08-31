Shooting outside Kensington elementary school sends teenager, 2 others to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for the gunmen who opened fire on school grounds and injured three people in Kensington. Dozens of shots were fired, with one of the bullets going into the school building around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

All three victims were brought to Temple University Hospital. One of the victims was a 17-year-old boy.

CBS3 has been told all three are in stable condition. What's very disturbing is this shooting happened outside an elementary school near the playground.

The shooting happened outside Willard Elementary School on the 300 block of Jasper Street.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man on the playground shot multiple times in his arms. The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot three times in her lower back. The third victim, a-17-year-old boy, was shot in his legs.

Police say the victims were standing by an unattended parked vehicle that was struck by gunfire

"That's where we found 30 spent shell casings," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "What's unusual is many of these spent shell casings were clearly rifle rounds, so we know someone was firing a semi-automatic rifle."

"One of the bullets went through a window and lodged in the wall of the lobby's of the Willard School," he said.

There were no arrests or weapons recovered.

Police say school cameras will be key in this case.

Woman accusing former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and 2 others of gang rape shares her story

CBS investigates Texas' response to school shootings

Biden outlines "Safer America Plan" in Pennsylvania speech