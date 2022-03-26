Shooting outside Lady’s Island grocery store injures one person, police say

A Friday night shooting at a Lady’s Island grocery store left one person injured and another in police custody, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Food Lion on Sams Point Road around 8:20 p.m. after one male was shot “at least two times in the lower extremities by a male subject,” a news release said. Deputies and SWAT members evacuated shoppers while searching the store and surrounding area for the suspect.

The shooting occurred between two people in the parking lot outside of the Food Lion before the suspect ran through the store and out the back door, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

A news release updated around 9:45 p.m. said the suspect turned himself in at the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center and was taken into custody and that there was no public safety threat.

The suspect is a juvenile, Bromage said, so was not booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center and details of his identity are not being released at this time.

The person who was shot was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital then later flown to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.