Shooting outside Lawrence grocery store leaves 2 dead Tuesday night, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting late Tuesday outside a grocery store in Lawrence, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. at the HyVee at 3504 Clinton Parkway, the Lawrence Police Department wrote on Twitter. There, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene, police said. The other died at the hospital.

“Scene is secure with no public safety risk,” the department wrote on Twitter at about 11:15 p.m.

Police on Tuesday night said they were interviewing witnesses and potential suspects.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call Lawrence police at 785-832-7509 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.

Lawrence, home to the University of Kansas, sits about 40 miles west of Kansas City.

Last year, one person was also stabbed to death outside a different Lawrence grocery store. The killing happened Aug. 18, outside a Dillons Food Store on West 23rd Street.