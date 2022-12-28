Shooting outside of Lexington gentleman’s club in 2021 captured on camera, police say

A Michigan man accused of killing another man at a Lexington gentleman’s club in 2021 appeared in court Wednesday morning, where authorities said the homicide was captured on surveillance footage.

Kamond Taylor, 31, of Detroit, Michigan, appeared before District Judge Bruce Bell on a charge of murder. Lexington police detective Jeremy Atkins testified to details of the 18-month long investigation.

Bell sent the case to the Fayette Grand Jury, which will decide whether or not to indict Taylor on criminal charges.

Taylor was charged in the murder of 43-year-old Ali Robinson, who was shot on June 9, 2021, outside of The Office gentleman’s club. He was found by police and died at the scene.

During court testimony, Atkins said Robinson was found dead from gunshot wounds to the body and head, and surveillance footage outside of the club caught the shooting on video.

According to Atkins, the footage showed a man wearing a “unique” turquoise colored Polo shirt and a dark blue hat with a horse emblem. Robinson was seen on surveillance footage entering the club when Taylor fired shots at him, according to Atkins’ testimony.

Taylor then walked over to Robinson and shot him point-blank in the head, according to court testimony.

Atkins also testified that Robinson’s family said Taylor was taunting them on social media. Atkins said time stamps on social media posts placed Taylor at the club in the same outfit shown on the club’s camera.

Taylor fled to Michigan, where he was detained in Detroit for other local charges.

In an interview with Detroit police, Taylor confessed to shooting Robinson and made the same statements to Lexington police, Atkins said.