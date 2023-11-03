Shooting outside a Miami-Dade strip club kills woman inside a car, police say

A shooting outside a Miami-Dade strip club early Friday morning killed a woman in the backseat of a vehicle, police said.

Several people were involved in a “heated dispute” inside Club LEXX, 12001 NW 27th Ave., which continued in the parking lot, Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a police spokesman, told the Miami Herald.

Around 3:25 a.m., someone shot a woman inside a car multiple times. The car’s driver then took off south before stopping several blocks away on Northwest 27th Avenue at 103rd Street.

The woman died before paramedics could take her to the hospital.

It wasn’t immediately known is she was the intended target or if anyone has been arrested.

The intersection at Northwest 27th Avenue and 103rd Street is closed to traffic as police work the crime scene. An alternate route is Interstate 95 or East Eighth Avenue in Hialeah.

This report will be updated when more information is available.