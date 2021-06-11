Shooting outside Minneapolis' Shiloh Temple wounds two

Two men were shot and wounded, one critically, outside a funeral at a north Minneapolis church early Friday afternoon.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said officers responded around 12:41 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Broadway, outside Shiloh Tempe. Elder said the shooter had fled, but officers soon found the vehicle and arrested several suspects.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition. It's unclear if the suspects and victims knew one another, and officials are still investigating what led up to the altercation.