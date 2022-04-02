Shooting outside North Carolina saloon leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized, police say

One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting outside a Shelby bar and grill early Saturday, police said.

About 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting at Skooterz Saloon in the 1800 block of East Dixon Boulevard. Police found two persons with gunshot wounds in the rear parking lot, according to a Shelby Police Department news release.

Cleveland County EMS paramedics declared one person dead at the scene, police said.

The other person was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby and was in stable condition, according to police.

“Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation, so no details pertaining to motive are available at this time,” according to the news release Saturday morning. “Interviews with witnesses are ongoing.”

Police said they will release the names of the victims once their families are notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-481-8477.

This is a developing story.