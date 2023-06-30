Shooting outside PNC Music Pavilion leaves 1 dead after Peso Pluma show, police say

A male was shot and killed outside a show at PNC Music Pavilion late Thursday, June 29, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not be released and investigators have not said if there is a suspect.

Mexican rapper Peso Pluma was scheduled to perform at the arena, starting at 8 p.m., according to Live Nation.

“Shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a subject shot in the parking lot outside the PNC Music Pavilion,” CMPD said in a news release.

“GÉNESIS” de @_PesoPluma ha superado los 800 MILLONES de streams en Spotify.



— Es su 1er álbum en lograrlo. pic.twitter.com/0E1qyys21v — Peso Pluma (@PesoPlumaData) June 30, 2023

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC.”

Investigators have not said if the victim was a concert attendee.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

Peso Pluma, 23, is “rapper, singer and songwriter” from Guadalajara, Mexico, who rose to fame by “blending regional Mexican music with contemporary rap,” according to Hypebeast.com. He counts as “the first Mexican act to secure the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Top Global Songs chart,” the site reports.

Tips can also be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

TONIGHT/ESTA NOCHE! (6/29)! Peso Pluma: Doble P Tour at PNC Music Pavilion!



Early Parking Open/Estacionamiento Temprano Abierto: 2 PM

Parking Open/Estacionamiento Abierto: 4 PM

Doors/Puertas: 6:30 PM

Show/Concierto: 8 PM



Tickets & upgrades https://t.co/kcmZfIo9eH pic.twitter.com/cpten8bB0O — PNC Music Pavilion (@PNCmusicpav) June 29, 2023

