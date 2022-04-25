2 men shot outside popular Jacksonville Beach bars, police say
Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds they received Sunday night in Jacksonville Beach.
Jacksonville Beach police said they were called around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a gunfight in the parking lot of Brix Taphouse on 2nd Street North.
STORY: Drag racing on Southside Blvd. keeps neighbors up at night
Officers said they found one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
That man, who is a convicted felon, had a gun, police said. He is now being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is in police custody.
The second man was found behind Rita’s Ice, also with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said that man is not in custody, but would not elaborate further.
STORY: Constitutional law experts: Disney could ‘absolutely’ sue Florida for retaliation
Both men were taken to the hospital first and both have non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s currently no word on any arrests or suspect information.
Check back here for updates on this developing story.
STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories