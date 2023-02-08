Shooting outside PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin

FRANKLIN (Somerset) – A shooting occurred Wednesday morning outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters on Weston Canal Road, a company spokesperson said.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. outside a building at the Central Electric Division, according to PSE&G spokesperson Lauren D. Ugorji.

The Franklin Township Police Department and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office responded.

There was no official word on injuries.

CBS New York reported one man was killed.

Franklin police said on Facebook there is no active shooter protocol in place.

There was no official word on a suspect.

PSE&G is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation, Ugorji said.

