Shooting outside St. Petersburg sports bar wounds 2 people, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — Two men got into an argument and shot each other outside Jimmy’s Sports Bar early Wednesday morning, St. Petersburg police say.

Both men were taken to a hospital. From there, one was airlifted and the other driven by ambulance to a nearby trauma center, police said. Both men survived and do not have life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight near the sports bar in the 3500 block of 34th Street N. They did not say what caused the argument or whether the men knew each other.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but police say an investigation will determine whether charges should be filed.