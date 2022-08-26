Shooting outside Tacoma convenience store seriously injures 2 men, police say

A shooting early Friday morning outside a convenience store in Tacoma’s South End put two men in the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Tacoma Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of Steele Street South, outside a 7-Eleven. Department spokesperson, Officer Shelbie Boyd, said the men who were shot were in their 30s, and that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not have information on how many people were involved in the shooting, and it’s unclear what led up to it.

Boyd said police were still working the crime scene at about 4 a.m.