A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting after a fight occurred outside of a Six Flags Hurricane Harbor park in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. local time, an off-duty Arlington Police Department officer, who works a part-time security job at the amusement park, heard car horns and went to investigate the commotion. There, he saw six to eight people fighting, according to a police news release.

The officer was approaching the group to break up the fight when he heard a gunshot and reportedly saw the 16-year-old male victim on the ground.

We are working a shooting at Hurricane Harbor. One person has been shot and transported to a local hospital. This is not an active shooter situation. Officers are actively working the scene and speaking with witnesses. The incident occurred at closing time around 7:03 pm. pic.twitter.com/SJkkMRu4Yh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 24, 2021

Final update regarding the shooting outside of Hurricane Harbor. 16-year old teen pronounced deceased at hospital. Officers detained subjects and are working to determine if they are involved. Anyone with info is asked to come forward and call Detective Simmons 817-459-5735. pic.twitter.com/ZqPi5ZyHGk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) June 24, 2021



The teenager was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement apprehended multiple suspects at the scene, though no one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting, police said.

"Officers detained subjects and are working to determine if they are involved," the department tweeted.

Shooting outside Texas Six Flags water park leaves 16-year-old dead