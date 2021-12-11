Shooting outside Tuscaloosa nightclub leaves 30-year-old man dead, police say

Sirens

A 30-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a shooting near a Greensboro Avenue nightclub, according to Tuscaloosa police.

Michael Brand Jr. was shot as a large group of people were leaving Club 205 Lounge, 2237 Greensboro Ave., at around 3 a.m.

Brand was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he died of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police say they are actively seeking information from witnesses or anyone else who may know details about the shooting. People with information are asked to call TPD at 205-464-8690 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Man killed in shooting outside Club 205 Lounge, Tuscaloosa police say