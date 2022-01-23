Shooting outside Waffle House leaves multiple people injured, Tennessee police say

Multiple people were injured in a shooting outside a Waffle House in Tennessee, police told local news outlets.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, officers responded to calls about a shooting at the restaurant on Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville and found a man who had been shot twice, the Clarksville Police Department told WKRN.

He was airlifted to a Nashville hospital in stable but critical condition, police said, according to WZTV.

Two other victims either drove themselves or were taken to hospitals in the area, police told WZTV. Police do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

Those who were shot were reportedly in the restaurant’s parking lot area at the time, police said, according to WTVF. Several others were injured when they were hit by shards of glass.

Police told WKRN the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, WZTV reported. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Luebke at 931-648-0656, ext. 5645.

No other information was released as of 4:15 p.m. ET Jan. 23.

Clarksville is about 50 miles northwest of Nashville.

