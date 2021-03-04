A shooting outside a waterfront Marriott hotel wounds a man, Miami police say

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

A man was wounded early Thursday in a shooting outside the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay hotel, police say.

Officers went to the hotel at 1633 N. Bayshore Dr. after getting reports of shots fired in the area, said Miami police officer Mike Vega, a department spokesman. The hotel is just northwest of the Venetian Causeway and near the Adrienne Arsht Center.

Vega said officers did not find anyone who was injured. But they did find several bullet casings on the ground, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. Video taken by Local 10 shows an area near a parking garage blocked off by police tape.

Officers were later notified by Miami-Dade police that a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, Vega said. He is in stable condition.

Vega said detectives don’t know if the man was staying at the hotel. They also don’t know if someone dropped him off at the hospital.

Detectives are trying to figure out what happened. No arrests have been made yet, Vega said.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.

