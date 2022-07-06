Shooting over July 4th weekend results in death of 16-year old boy

On the morning of July 2, Augustine Moreno, 16 of Alamogordo, was found dead at a residence on the 2000 block of Dewey Lane in Alamogordo.

Moreno's death was ruled a homicide by Alamogordo Police.

Alamogordo Police responded to the Dewey Lane residence at about 6:03 a.m. on July 2 for a welfare check and found Moreno deceased, police documents state.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Unit was activated to assume command of the investigation. The unit was still collecting evidence, according to a news release from the department.

Alamogordo Police released a photo from a surveillance video of three people of interest in the investigation. No description of the individuals was provided by the investigators.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Alamogordo Police Department Detective Division at 575-439-4300, option #6.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Shooting over July 4th weekend leaves 16-year old boy dead