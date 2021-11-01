Westport shooting overnight leaves 1 person critically injured, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured overnight in Westport.

Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the scene of a shooting near West 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue after a victim showed up at the hospital, according to an initial summary of the aggravated assault.

The victim was in critical condition at the time, police said.

No suspect or victim information was immediately available.

